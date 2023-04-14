topStoriesenglish2594775
Hyundai i20 Hatchback Prices Increased In India, Gets Second Hike In One Month

Hyundai has increased the price of the i20 hatchback, the South Korean automaker quoted upgrades because of stricter emission norms as the reason for the price hike.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Hyundai India is following industry trends and has now changed the price of the Hyundai i20 hatchback. This is the second price hike for the model since the last hike in the previous month. As per the reports, the price of the car has been increased by 6 percent, raising the price to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom). With the previous price hike, the cost of the base variant of the hatchback was increased by up to Rs 15,900.

The changes in the vehicle's pricing have been made to cope with the input costs because of the changes needed in the car to comply with the new emissions norms. Besides the price hike, the South Korean automaker had also discontinued the diesel variants of the car. Currently, the company only sells the petrol engine variants of the car that adhere to BS-6 Phase 2 emission norms.

Also read: Hyundai India Announces Name For Its Upcoming SUV, To Be Called 'Exter'

The price increase has impacted as many as nine variants, including Magna, Sportz, and Asta trims. The Magna manual version saw the highest price increase, rising by around Rs 43,000. The Sportz models, which are available in automatic and manual transmissions as well as dual-tone versions, have seen the smallest price increases, ranging from 14,600 to 16,400. Additionally, the price of Asta and Asta (O) versions has increased.

Hyundai provides two petrol engines for the i20: a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine and a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine. The engines are currently in compliance with RDE and BS-6 Phase 2 standards. The 1.0-liter turbocharged engine can produce 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque, compared to the 1.2-liter unit's 82 bhp and 115 Nm. The 1.2-liter version offers a 5-speed manual and CVT transmission as options, while the turbocharged petrol model offers a 7-speed DCT.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has announced the name of its new subcompact SUV, branded 'Exter'. With the launch of this SUV, the company is looking forward to dividing the market of cars like the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. Furthermore, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is also looking to have a share of the market with the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

