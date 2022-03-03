Hyundai i20 to rejig variant lineup; lower trims gets cruise control, sunroof

According to leaked documents, Hyundai i20 is in the process of receiving a variant reshuffle to counter its rivals such as the facelift Baleno 2022 from Maruti Suzuki and soon to release Tata Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) in the premium hatchback segment.

Hyundai has replaced the 1.2L petrol CVT Asta and 1.0L petrol DCT Asta variants with the 1.2L petrol CVT Asta(O) and 1.0L DCT Sportz variants. There have been plenty of changes to the trim-wise equipment list as well. Gun Metal Grey wheel caps have replaced silver ones on the Magna trim and automatic climate control has been added to the Sportz trim in addition to cruise control.

Among the new features for the Asta trim are an electric sunroof and cruise control, but the infotainment system has been downgraded from a 10.25-inch touchscreen to an 8-inch screen, and the Blue Link connected car technology has been removed. A new feature has been added to the Blue Links connected system on Asta(O) trim.

Audi announces price hike across model range from April 2022In addition to a welcome message, the Blue Link system includes voice-assisted contact sharing, football match updates, sunroof voice control, driver window voice control, and navigation. In this way, Hyundai i20's connected car system has become even more functional than before, enhancing the premium hatchback's convenience factor.

Hyundai i20 is available with three engine choices – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a 5-speed MT or CVT, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to a 6-speed MT.

