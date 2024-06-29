Hyundai Inster EV SUV Unveiled; Check Features, Performance, And Other Details

Hyundai has introduced the Inster EV, an entry-level electric vehicle designed for global markets. Notably, this EV SUV has drawn inspiration from the popular Casper sub-compact city car.

Hyundai Inster Design

The Inster measures 3.8 meters in length, 1.6 meters in width, and 1.6 meters in height, making it slightly shorter than the 3.9-meter-long Citroen eC3. Hyundai boasts a practical 5-seat cabin with flexible interior configurations. All four seats can be folded flat, and the two rear seats can slide and recline to maximize legroom or cargo space.

Battery, Powertrain, and Performance Options

The Inster comes with two battery and motor configurations. The entry-level model features a 96hp front-mounted drive unit, achieving a 0-100kph time of 11.7 seconds and a top speed of 140kph. This variant is equipped with a 42kWh battery pack, delivering a range of approximately 300km on a single charge.

The higher-spec 'long-range' model is enhanced with a 113hp motor and a 49kWh battery, extending its range to around 350km. This version also offers a higher top speed of 150kph and reduces the 0-100kph time to 10.6 seconds. Both variants use nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery chemistry and come standard with a heat pump and 85kW DC fast charging capabilities.

Features

Each variant of Hyundai Inster is equipped with dual 10.25-inch displays, one serving as an instrument panel and the other as an infotainment touchscreen. The vehicle can be unlocked and started using a smartphone as a key.

The Inster also includes Hyundai's comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, such as a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, it features a blindspot monitoring system that displays a rear quarter view on the instrument panel when the indicator is activated.