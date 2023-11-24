Hyundai Launches Nation-Wide Service Camp For Creta, Venue, Verna Owners: Details

Hyundai launched the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign. Delighting the customers with exciting offers, the 10-day nationwide customer connect program, will provide after-sale offers along with special year-end offers and benefits. The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic campaign is an initiative introduced to encourage customers to maintain their Hyundai cars throughout the year and enjoy their drives. With an aim to educate customers about the importance of regular maintenance and encourage them to drive towards a greener tomorrow, Hyundai’s Smart offers will be in place from 20th to 29th Nov '23. Along with exciting offers, 1000+ lucky customers will also get a chance to win prizes every day from a bouquet of exciting rewards.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2023 has been a milestone year for Hyundai Motor India. Our newest SUV - Exter has taken the industry by storm and already received an overwhelming response with close to 100,000 bookings. IONIQ 5 has also received an astounding response with more than 1000 vehicles sold so far since its launch in early 2023. Adding more to this celebration, we are glad to announce the nationwide ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ campaign that offers a wide range of benefits to our beloved customers. Hyundai has always been a customer-centric brand offering unmatched after-sales experience while keeping sustainability at its core.”

The nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic offers a wide range of benefits for customers such as:

• Free 70-point checkup

• 10% Discount on Mechanical Parts

• Up to20% Discount on Mechanical Labor*

• 15% Discount on wheel alignment & balancing

• 20% Discount on Interior & Exterior beautification

• 20% Discount on dry wash

• Exciting rewards for 1000+ lucky customers**T&C Apply

Hyundai Motor India is committed to protect the environment and ensure the well-being of customers. Discount offers on services such as – mechanical parts and labor, will encourage the customers to avail the long due periodic maintenance, leading to better health of their cars. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, is also providing smart offers on dry wash which will help in reducing water wastage and give customers a chance to contribute towards building a greener tomorrow.