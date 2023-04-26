Watch: Tourists Caught Dancing On Rental Mahindra Thar In Goa, 'Everyday Affair' Say Netizens

Videos of tourists in Goa landing in trouble with their vehicles have become common on social media platforms. In most of these videos, the travellers are spotted harming nature and ecologically sensitive sites with their vehicles. However, this time a video of tourists harming a rental vehicle is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the guests in Goa can be seen jumping and dancing on a rental Mahindra Thar while the SUV is parked on the side of the road.

In the video shared on Twitter, two people can be seen jumping and dancing on a rental Mahindra Thar. Meanwhile, the front doors of the SUV are wide open, with its lights on. It is to be noted that the hard-top version of the Mahindra Thar gives the SUV a sturdy roof. Though, jumping on it can harm the integrity of the car. Furthermore, at the start of the video, another person can be seen walking away from the car, seemingly shooting a video of the duo dancing in the car.

After the video was shared on Twitter, many social media users came forward to criticize the duo for their careless behaviour. One of the netizens said, "these uneducated but privileged domestic tourists are menace at every tourist spot." While another person said, "Madness strikes in Goa." While many people mentioned that tourists with unruly behaviour were a regular thing in Goa.

Do we really need such tourists in Goa?

Tourists were spotted dancing on the rental vehicle. pic.twitter.com/U7JLNJAzR6 April 26, 2023

In the past, there have been multiple incidents when tourists were spotted misusing vehicles in the state. Earlier, tourists in the state were spotted sitting on top of a convertible soft top Mahindra Thar. One of the tourists sat on the front end of the SUV with his feet on the bonnet. While the other person sat on the hard part of the roof of the convertible car and steered the vehicle with his feet.

Goa Police often takes note of such incidents and takes appropriate action against the perpetrators. However, details of any action by the authorities or the car rental company is still scarce.