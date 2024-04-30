Hyundai Motor Group To Launch Hybrid In India: Report

Hyundai Motor Group is planning to launch its first hybrid cars in India by 2026. According to some media reports, this automobile group is now looking beyond electric vehicles to mark its strong presence in the automobile industry.

This news comes as a surprise as a few months earlier, Puneet Anand, AVP, Corporate Affairs & Corporate Communication, Hyundai Motor India told Zee News that the company is focusing on Electric Vehicles. He said, " We are planning on Electric Vehicles as the Government of this country is working very positively towards the electrification of the Indian Automobile Industry. There are no plans for hybrid."

Recent reports suggest that Hyundai might bring hybrid powertrain options to its midsize SUVs and sedan. The group including Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp is evaluating a hybrid sport-utility vehicle of size similar to its top-selling, mid-sized Creta SUV in India. Hyundai and Kia are both aiming towards the launch of hybrid SUVs in India in 2026 or 2027.

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its first locally produced electric vehicle based on the Creta in less than a year. Additionally, a mass-market electric vehicle is in the pipeline which is set to roll on roads by 2026-2027. To ensure affordability, Hyundai has teamed up with Indian battery manufacturer Exide Industries to localize battery cells.

Puneet Anand told Zee News that Hyundai is also working on setting up charging infrastructure in India. Currently, 11 of these charging stations are providing their services on various national highways.