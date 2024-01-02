Hyundai Retails Over 6 Lakh Cars In 2023, Registering 9 Per Cent YoY Hike

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has accomplished a historic feat by achieving the highest-ever domestic sales in a calendar year, surpassing the six lakh sales milestone. In CY2023, the company recorded sales of 6,02,111 units, registering a remarkable 9% increase over the previous year's 5,52,511 units. Additionally, HMIL elevated its export performance by 10%, shipping 1,63,675 units in CY2023 compared to 1,48,300 units in CY2022. In the month of December 2023, HMIL achieved total sales of 56,450 units, comprising 42,750 units in domestic sales and 13,700 units in exports.

Watch 2023 Hyundai Verna Review:

Commenting on this record-breaking achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said, “In the momentous year of 2023, Hyundai Motor India witnessed a watershed moment by achieving its highest-ever domestic sales of 6,02,111 units, achieving a respectable 9% growth over LY sales volume. HMIL has not just kept pace but surpassed industry growth (estimated at around 8.2%), a testament to customers choosing brand Hyundai as their preferred mobility brand. Also in 2023, we proactively expanded our annual production capacity by 50,000 units to meet the increasing demand from our customers.”

Also Read - Top 5 Diesel Cars In India Under Rs 15 Lakh For Road Trips: Tata Altroz To Toyota Fortuner

Mr. Garg further added, “Brand Hyundai now epitomizes a high level of safety for our esteemed customers. HMIL is the first mass automobile brand in India to standardize six airbags across all models and trims, reinforcing our commitment to safety. We also secured a 5-star rating for Hyundai VERNA from GNCAP. The recently launched Hyundai EXTER has not only garnered acclaim from customers and critics but also crossed the milestone of 1 lakh bookings. Aligned with Hyundai’s group vision of Progress for Humanity, HMIL has initiated ‘Samarth,’ a corporate endeavour supporting differently-abled individuals and fostering an inclusive environment. Our commitment to India remains unwavering and we pledge to bring forth products and technologies that resonate with our customers' aspirations.”