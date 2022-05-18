Ahead of the launch of the upcoming all-new Mahindra Scorpio, the Indian brand is on a spree to tease the vehicle, touted as the 'Big Daddy of SUVs'. After releasing two teasers of the SUV revealing the design highlights, Mahindra has now taken onto Instragram to share further details about the SUV. As per a Insta story shared by the homegrown brand, the new SUV is expected to get industry best 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP crash test. The latest teaser by Mahindra hints at a high safety level, stating that the new 2022 Mahindra SUV (Scorpio) makes even the crash test dummy feel safe.

Mahindra is among the safest automaker in India, sitting on top with Tata Motors, both having multiple 4- and 5-star rated vehicles in the portfolio. The Mahindra XUV300 is infact among the safest cars in India receiving high points from Global NCAP, an independent agency performing crash test for cars sold in the country under their 'Safer Car for India' campaign.

Apart from the safety, the new leaked images reveal the car's exteriors and recently surfaced on the internet. The new photos give a clear look at the exterior of the car while it seems to be on the assembly line. Earlier, the company officially revealed the looks through a teaser.

Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio exterior details

The photos of the car have been posted on Instagram by scorpio_2022_official. The images give a clear look at the front of the Upcoming Scorpio's white coloured model. The images show the vertical slat grille featuring the new Mahindra logo at the centre of it. It also gets the C-shaped LED DRLs with fog lamps in addition to the other updates. In the latest iteration, it also gets a new double-barrel headlight.

Also read: 'For families on scooter', Ratan Tata shares the motivation behind launching Nano in India

Taking a closer look at the exteriors, a gently raked chrome beltline rises from the C-pillar, passes through the D-pillar, and flows into the back of the new Mahindra Scorpio. It also receives new wheels, which are expected to be 18" in diameter and have wide, high-profile rubber. Silver inlays will be added to the body covering on the sides. It also has traditional door handles, as opposed to the XUV700's flush-designed ones.

The new Scorpio will have a revised side-hinged tailgate at the back. Unlike previous Scorpios, the rear bumper is flatter. Two reverse lights are mounted on either side of the bumper, with a chrome strip linking them. A rear faux skid plate, similar to the side cladding insert, is also coated in silver.

Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio powertrain

The new upcoming Mahindra Scorpio is expected to have two engine options for sale in the form of a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The engines will be mated with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.