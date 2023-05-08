Hyundai Standardises 4 Airbags, 3-Point Seatbelts Across Range With More Focus On Safety

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced the standardisation of 3-point seatbelt and seat belt reminder for all seats across its entire model lineup. Alongside, the company has also announced to offer 4 airbags as a standard affair across the model lineup. The company currently offers 6 airbags as standard in the Tucson, Kona, Creta, Alcazar, all-new Verna, and Ioniq 5. However, the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20 come with 4 airbags as standard affair. Furthermore, now seat belt alarms will come in operation for the rear occupants as well, in case the seat is occupied, but the seat belts are not in use.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “Customer safety is our utmost priority and we have been the forerunners in standardization of safety features. At Hyundai, we are committed to consistently elevate the safety standards of our product line-up and thus, in-sync with Indian Government’s direction, we have upgraded our full range model line-up with 3-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard offering. We firmly believe that Safety feature standardization will offer superior protection for our customers.”

Besides, Creta and Alcazar were also upgraded with a host of standard active & passive safety features including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Rear Disc Brakes to name a few. Also, the application of Hyundai Smart Sense Level-2 ADAS features has been extended from one model in 2022 (Tucson) to three models (Tucson, Ioniq 5 and the all-new Hyundai Verna) currently. It will be further expanded to other popular models going ahead.

In another news, Hyundai Exter, the company’s smallest SUV is under development and will soon be launched in the country. It will rub shoulders with the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, and Citroen C3. The company teased the masses with design sketches of the Hyundai Exter. Interestingly, the production-spec version of the car was recently spotted in Seoul, South Korea, giving a clear view of what the Exter will look like. More importantly, these images clear the air that Hyundai is bringing the Casper to the Indian market.