Hyundai Venue N Line SUV launched in India, prices start at Rs 12.16 lakh: Details HERE

The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in N6 and N8 variants with pricing starting at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and going upto Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the South Korean automaker and largest exporter has launched India’s first compact Sporty SUV – Hyundai Venue N Line at Rs 12.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N6 variant. The Hyundai Venue N Line with sporty appeal is also available in N8 variant priced at Rs 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Venue N Line gets enhanced performance, sporty steering and suspension tuning, exhaust sound tuning and all 4 disc brakes over the regular Venue, apart from N Line inspired design elements inside out.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Exterior

The Hyundai Venue N Line features Dark Chrome front grille with N Line logo, exclusive bumper with skid plates and roof rails with Red inserts, R16 Diamond Cut Alloys, Red Front Brake Callipers, side sill garnish with red inserts, Sporty tail gate spoiler, Twin Tip Muffler and N Line emblem on the tailgate. 

Hyundai Venue N Line: Colour Options

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 2 Monotone Colour Options – Shadow Grey (New) and Polar white; as well as 3 Dual Tone colour options N Line Exclusive - Thunder blue with Phantom black roof, Polar White with Phantom black roof and Shadow Grey with Phantom black roof.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Cabin

The cabin of Hyundai Venue N Line gets a Sporty Black Interior with Athletic Red Inserts, Full Leather Seats with N Branding, and Red Ambient Lighting. It features a 20.32 cm (8") HD Infotainment System with Bluelink offering smartphone connectivity with Android Auto & Apple Carplay. 

Hyundai Venue N Line: Performance

Powered by the 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is offered with a 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), Hyundai Venue N Line gets Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport), and has (120 PS) / 6 000 rpm and 172 Nm (17.5 kgm) / 1 500 - 4000 rpm output.

