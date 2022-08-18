Hyundai Venue N Line to launch in India on THIS date, check details here

Hyundai has made a tradition of launching the N-Line variants of its car models since the introduction of the i20 N Line in the Indian car market. Adding to the series of such editions, the South Korean automaker is all set to launch the Hyundai Venue N Line in India on September 6, based on multiple reports. The N-Line suffix means that the new variant will be a top-of-the-line variant with a sportier touch to the design of the car. Moreover, it also brings changes in the mechanics of the car for a better driving experience.

Talking about the design, the Hyundai Venue N Line will get the usual design changes that come with the N Line badge. Like the N Line emblem on the front fender, new bumpers, red accents and inserts, and a new design of alloy wheels with dual tip exhaust. A similar pattern continues on the inside of the car with a black interior with hints of red signifying the N line variant with N logos on the seats and other parts.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, linked car technology, a motorised driver's seat, LED projector and cornering headlights, and a Bose sound system might be included in the higher N8 trim, which will replicate the features of the top-spec standard Venue.

It is expected that the Hyundai Venue N Line engine will be a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that generates 120 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque and is mated to either a 6-speed IMT or a 7-speed DCT.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is anticipated to cost between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh more than the ordinary model, spec for spec. When launched in India, the Venue N line will lock horns with other models in the category, which includes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.