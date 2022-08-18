NewsAuto
ALTO 2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India priced at Rs 3.99 lakh: Details here

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be sold alongside the Alto 800.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets multiple updates
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is bigger than its ongoing version
  • It is powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India Launch: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India with a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 5.83 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The small hatchback has made a comeback in the Indian market in its new form with multiple new updates. It is to be noted that the new model will be sold alongside the ongoing Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 in the Indian market. With the addition of the Alto K10, the Indian automaker now has three 1.0-litre cars in the portfolio, including the Alto K10, Wagon R (also gets a 1.2-litre engine), and S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Variant Wise Pricing

Talking about the design, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets multiple new changes in its design. It now features a modern design with an expanded honeycomb grill along with an upright stance and slightly bigger dimensions. To add to the updates, the car now gets six new colour options like Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 cabin

The updates in the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will have similar updates in the cabin of the car as well. It now gets a new dashboard layout. The list of features in the car have also increased with features like OVRMs that are electrically adjustable, steering mounted controls, floating sound unit, a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power windows, and a remote key. For safety, it gets features like ABS with FBD, parking sensors, dual-front airbags and more. In addition, the cabin of the Alto is now more spacious and is now offered in two style packages.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-liter K10C Dual Jet petrol engine. The engine's highest output is 49 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute, and its maximum torque is 89 Nm at 3,500. Both a 5-speed MT and an AGS (Automatic Gear shift) will be offered as transmission options. The car offers a mileage of 24.90 km per litre. In the Indian market, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes against other small hatchbacks like Renault Kwid and others.

