Hyundai Verna Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

With the 5-star Global NCAP rating Hyundai Verna now stands amongst cars like Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Mahindra Scorpio-N in terms of safety.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Hyundai Verna Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Tests

The New Hyundai Verna was launched in India on March 21, 2023 as a new version of one of the major sedans in India. Now, the car has officially become one of the safest sedans in the Indian market with a full 5-star rating awarded to the car in the latest Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash test. The timing of the safety rating is crucial as it comes right around the time when Bharat NCAP is supposed to come into effect.

The high safety rating attained by the car can be credited to the safety features available in the car that includes things like six airbags, ESC as a standard feature. Adding to it, the car also gets seat belt reminders for all seats, following the norms for safer cars in India.

Getting into the details, the Hyundai Verna managed to get 28.18 points out of 34 possible in adult occupant protection. However, as per the tests, the body shell was unstable and was not capable of taking further loading. On the other hand, the sedan offered good protection for driver and passenger's head and neck on the frontal impact.

The Hyundai Verna performed well in side impact tests for head, pelvic, and abdominal protection, but chest protection was rated as sufficient. The curtain airbags passed the fitment standards in side pole impact tests, offering adequate protection for the abdomen, minimal protection for the chest, and good protection for the head and pelvis. The ESC, which comes equipped as standard, complied with the most recent Global NCAP standards.

In frontal crash tests, where child seats for a 3-year-old and an 18-month-old were placed rearward-facing with support legs, the Hyundai Verna performed admirably in terms of protecting the occupants completely. Both CRS provided complete side impact protection in side impact tests. The vehicle complies with CRS installation criteria and includes three-point seatbelts as standard equipment in all seating locations.

The Hyundai Verna is sold in India with a starting price of Rs 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan competes against models like Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in the domestic market.

