Hyundai SUV Sales: Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its sports utility vehicle portfolio accounts for 67 per cent of its overall sales, surpassing the industry average of 53 per cent. The company, which on Monday introduced a new version of its seven seater SUV Alcazar, said SUV sales continue to see an upward trend in the country.

"As India's love for SUVs grows, our SUV penetration continues to grow. Presently, our SUV penetration stands at 67 per cent, far surpassing the industry average of 53 per cent," Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim told reporters.

The company's midsize SUV Creta, whose latest version was introduced earlier this year, has already surpassed the milestone of one-lakh-unit sales mark, he added.

The automaker remains committed to providing sustainable and convenient mobility solutions, Kim said.

The new Alcazar comes in both petrol and diesel trims. The price of petrol variants starts at Rs 14.99 lakh while that of diesel commences at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations," Kim said. The new Alcazar is a testament to this commitment, he added.

Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said the revised pricing for Alcazar would allow a new set of buyers into the company's fold. He noted that Alcazar is the company's 8th model to come with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.

Garg said the share of premium midsize SUVs, in which Alcazar falls, within the overall SUV sales has gone up to 14.7 per cent from 12.7 per cent in 2021, he added.

He noted that the share of rural sales in overall offtake has risen to an all high of 21.3 per cent, from around 17 per cent earlier.