'I Can Hardly Believe' Anand Mahindra Shares Disbelief After Seeing 1972 Ambassador Car's Price

Mahindra Group's Chairman, Anand Mahindra, is particularly known for expressing his thoughts on social media. The industrialist shares his views on all topics he finds worthy. These views often reflect his confident way of thinking. However, the pattern has now changed; the business tycoon has shared his disbelief over the prices of a 1972 Ambassador and Fiat Car via his tweet. The tweet shows that at the time, after a price hike, an Ambassador was worth Rs 16,946, while the Fiat 1100-D was priced at Rs 15,946.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, "This has plunged me into some ‘Sunday reminiscing.’ I was in JJ college at that time. Used to go by bus, but my mother occasionally allowed me to drive her blue Fiat. Even I can hardly believe this is what it cost at that time!" In the tweet, he also attached a paper cutout showing the news of the price hike on January 25, 1972.

Also read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gurugram-Dausa Section Nears Completion; Check Pics

"Prices of cars increased," read the text in the newspaper cutout. It further added, "The prices of Ambassador, Fiat, and Standard cars will go up from today with the refixation of ex-factory prices by the Government in the light of the recent Supreme Court judgment. To the users, the price of Ambassador car will go up by at least Rs 160, of Fiat by Rs 300, and of Standard by Rs 600, over the prevailing prices, without taking into ac- count transportation charges and local taxes. The new ex-factory prices include- ing dealers' commission announced by the Government today are: Ambas- sador Rs 16,946 (Rs 127 more than the."

This has plunged me into some ‘Sunday reminiscing.’ I was in JJ college at that time. Used to go by bus, but my mother occasionally allowed me to drive her blue Fiat. Even I can hardly believe this is what it cost at that time! pic.twitter.com/jtppIXvFtI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2023

The tweet from Anand Mahindra sparked a wave of reactions from social media users. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "In 1972, my father bought an Ambassador car for Rs 18000/- on road." Another user said, "Expensive it is." At the same time, other users expressed concern over the depreciating value of India's currency. One user wrote, "All I can see is how the value of the currency has depreciated over time. In 15,000 today, you just get two car tyres of a car. But the same 15,000 if kept in gold, would have fetched you a car even today."