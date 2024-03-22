At the Annual Brand Conference 2024, Volkswagen India revealed the ID.4 ahead of its official launch. Notably, this electric SUV marks Volkswagen's entry into the electric vehicle (EV) segment in India this year. Apart from this, the company introduced Taigun GT Plus Sport, Taigun GT Line, and Virtus GT Plus Sport. Read here to know more about Volkswagen's first electric SUV in India:

Volkswagen ID.4 Features

The Volkswagen ID.4 shares a similar size profile with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, positioning it as a compelling choice in the EV market. It offers both single and dual-motor setups, catering to different driving preferences and performance needs.

Specs and Performance

Built on the MEB platform, the ID.4 boasts a range of powertrain options. The single-motor variant is equipped with a 58kWh battery pack, while the dual-motor version, known as the ID.4 GTX, features a larger 77kWh battery pack. The rear motor delivers approximately 200bhp and 310Nm of torque, complemented by the front motor producing around 110bhp and 162Nm of torque. This setup enables the ID.4 to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 6.2 seconds, showcasing impressive performance comparable to renowned ICE models like the Golf GTI. Moreover, the ID.4 offers a WLTP-claimed driving range of 479km on a full charge, ensuring a substantial range for everyday driving needs.

Volkswagen aims to triple sales of its purely electric models and strives to become the global leader in electric mobility by 2025. This vision is supported by substantial investments of approximately 46 billion euros in electric mobility and hybridization, with a target of up to 70 per cent purely electric vehicles in Europe by 2030.