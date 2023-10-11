Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For IND vs AFG World Cup Match: Check Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued guidelines for the movement of vehicles ahead of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup Cricket match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11. The advisory issued by the police department outlines the restrictions and diversions around the stadium. These guidelines are meant to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid traffic in the region.

Delhi Traffic Advisory For IND vs AFG ICC World Cup

The advisory states that there would be detours or restrictions on JLN Marg and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg. It claimed that the routes between Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road would not be open to buses or heavy vehicles.

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate, Rajghat to JLN Marg, and JLN Marg from Kamla Market roundabout to Rajghat were among the roads that the Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid.

Delhi Traffic Police Guidelines For Parking

Based on the advisory, limited parking space will be available for the vehicles in the proximity of the Arun Jaitley stadium. It also mentioned that vehicles without parking label will be allowed to park in the proximity of the stadium. It also states that no vehicle would be permitted to park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (Both the carriageways).

A park and ride facility is accessible for spectators and unregistered vehicles. All visitors arriving in cars may use the parking lots at Mata Sundari, Shanti Van, and Veldrome Road, or they can choose to walk down to the stadium.

The advisory further stated that spectators using application-based taxis and other taxis should drop and pick up passengers in the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing.