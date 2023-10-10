Watch: Truck Carrying Tractor Gets Tossed In Air After Collision With Train, Video Goes Viral

A motorist stuck on a railway track in front of a train moving on a high-speed is a recipe for disaster. Since, the heavy locomotive vehicles with a long trail of coaches behind them can not come to a stop instantly and combined with a high speed they endanger anything in their path. In the past there have been multiple videos showing examples of disasters caused by the collision of a train with a vehicle stuck on track. Adding to the list a new video has surfaced in the internet showing a collision between a train and a semi-truck carrying a tractor.

The video shared on social media begins with showing a semi-truck with a tractor on it stuck on railway track. Meanwhile, a train approaches the truck at a high-speed while the truck is unable to move. After a while, the train gets close to the truck and later collides with it.

The tractor was nearly thrown into the road next to the rails when the train struck with such power. The area was covered in dirt and debris after the loader collided with the railroad crossing arm controls. On Wednesday, October 4, around noon, the crash took place in Redding, California.

His low-clearance trailer got stopped on the tracks as a 25-year-old truck driver from Washington tried to cross the street at Breslauer Way. The driver attempted to get it out, but he ran out of time. The truck had only been immobilized on the crossing for a brief period of time, and no one had informed Union Pacific of the obstruction, according to a news release from the Redding Police Department published on Facebook. No one was hurt on the railway or the ground.

According to the US Federal Railroad Administration, incidents involving autos or pedestrians colliding with trains increased consistently through 2019. During the epidemic, the number of crashes would decrease to under 2,000. In 2021, the latest year for which data is available, they further decreased, half to 812. In general, traffic deaths are declining.