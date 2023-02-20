India Among Countries with Worst Drivers, Japan Best in the World; Check Full List

India is among the countries where drivers have to face a lot of traffic on the roads depending on the city. This comes as a problem for drivers who gradually adapt to the roads and often overlook traffic rules. This has resulted in making India one of the countries with the worst drivers in the world. As per a list created by an insurance company Compare the market, India ranks fourth among the countries with the worst drivers. It is to be noted that they also created a list of the world's best drivers with Japan taking the top spot.

Parameters for World's Best, Worst Drivers List

To create a list of the world's best and worst drivers the company conducted the study in over 50 countries. The study concludes that the list was subjectively generated. It claims that because it is challenging to gauge driving proficiency, a list of trends, traffic awareness, and traffic risks have been included. They considered factors like road quality, speed limit, blood alcohol limit, social media sentiment, and more.

Country With World's Worst Drivers

Thailand topped the list of countries with the world's worst drivers. One of the worst traffic issues in the world is in Thailand. Peru comes in second place, and Lebanon is ranked third for having the worst drivers. India is ranked fourth among countries with the worst drivers. India continues to have lax laws and enforcement. India only receives 2.34 points, whereas Japan receives 4.57.

Country With World's Best Drivers

Japan took the top spot in the list of countries with the world's best drivers followed by the Netherlands. Norway occupied the third spot on the list, with Estonia taking fourth place. The list had another Scandinavian nation in the fifth spot with Sweden taking the last position in the top five list.