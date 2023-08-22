India Improved Most Among G20 Countries In Vehicle Safety, Says David Ward At Bharat NCAP Launch

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways today launched India's own safety assessment programme called Bharat NCAP. The automobile industry hailed India's first crash testing programme Bharat NCAP, saying it will further elevate vehicle safety standards in the country. The Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in M1 category (8+1 occupants). Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1, 2023. Under the programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

Speaking at the event, David Ward, Executive President, Towards Zero Foundation said “In the last decade, the most improved country in vehicle standards in the G20 has, undoubtedly, been India.” He mentioned that leaving aside China and Europe, India has showcased a tremendous improvement in terms of vehicle standards, right from improving safety to modernization of vehicles.

Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants (AOP) and child occupants (COP). The Bharat NCAP will then give Star Ratings, which can be utilized by the buyers for an informed decision.



Addressing a gathering following the launching of Bharat NCAP, Gadkari said: "Today is a very important day in the history of Indian automobile industry but even also it is important for the society. I really appreciate the way in which the Indian automobile industry cooperates and because of their cooperation today it is a time for all of us that we are launching the Bharat NCAP programme."

He also said that there is a huge demand for higher star rating vehicles. "People are cautious about safety, pollution. People want to use different type of fuel. If anywhere there is a new alternative available then they are ready to use," he said.

"Today we have got a request to test and certify 30 models from several manufacturers. We have received 30 vehicles for the rating under Bharat NCAP and I am happy with the response." Gadkari also highlighted that India is facing two important challenges -- one is road accidents and another is air pollution, and "in some way our Ministry is responsible for that".