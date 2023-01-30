'India’s Economic Highway': Anand Mahindra Thanks Nitin Gadkari for Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

India is getting ready for arguably the country's longest expressway. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is being prepared as a 1,450 km long expressway connecting multiple states and cities to aid connectivity and economic growth in the nation. Recently, Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of the highway tweeted by Narendra Modi and called it a 'critical artery of India's Economic Highway.' The business tycoon also went on to call it vital for connectivity and GDP growth. Furthermore, he also thanked Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the project.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "This is going to be the most critical artery of India’s economic highway. Cutting down transit times on such vital connectivity links will boost our GDP growth rates in immeasurable ways. Can’t wait to glide down it…Well done, and thank you, @nitin_gadkari"

Mahindra quoted Gadkari's tweet in his tweet, saying, "Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, it accelerates economic exercises in two major cities."

It is to be noted that the expressway's construction started in 2018, and the project's foundation stone was placed on March 9 of this year. The Union's minister of road transport, Nitin Gadkari, earlier predicted that the motorway would be almost complete by December.

Along from connecting Delhi and Mumbai, the motorway will also link five other states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. It would also improve accessibility to numerous cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, bringing prosperity to many.

On February 4, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The Expressway is predicted to cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur travel time in half, to roughly two hours. Currently, the 250 km journey from Jaipur to Delhi through Gurgaon takes about 4-5 hours.