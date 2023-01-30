topStoriesenglish2567439
NewsAuto
ANAND MAHINDRA

'India’s Economic Highway': Anand Mahindra Thanks Nitin Gadkari for Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Anand Mahindra showed appreciation to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and called it 'critical artery of India's Economic Highway'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'India’s Economic Highway': Anand Mahindra Thanks Nitin Gadkari for Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

India is getting ready for arguably the country's longest expressway. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project is being prepared as a 1,450 km long expressway connecting multiple states and cities to aid connectivity and economic growth in the nation. Recently, Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of the highway tweeted by Narendra Modi and called it a 'critical artery of India's Economic Highway.' The business tycoon also went on to call it vital for connectivity and GDP growth. Furthermore, he also thanked Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the project.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "This is going to be the most critical artery of India’s economic highway. Cutting down transit times on such vital connectivity links will boost our GDP growth rates in immeasurable ways. Can’t wait to glide down it…Well done, and thank you, @nitin_gadkari"

Also read: Delhi to Jaipur in 2 Hours: PM Modi to Inaugurate Sohna-Dausa Stretch of Mumbai Expressway on Feb 4

Mahindra quoted Gadkari's tweet in his tweet, saying, "Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, it accelerates economic exercises in two major cities."

It is to be noted that the expressway's construction started in 2018, and the project's foundation stone was placed on March 9 of this year. The Union's minister of road transport, Nitin Gadkari, earlier predicted that the motorway would be almost complete by December.

Along from connecting Delhi and Mumbai, the motorway will also link five other states: Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. It would also improve accessibility to numerous cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, bringing prosperity to many.

On February 4, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The Expressway is predicted to cut the distance between Delhi and Jaipur travel time in half, to roughly two hours. Currently, the 250 km journey from Jaipur to Delhi through Gurgaon takes about 4-5 hours.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?