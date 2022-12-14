topStoriesenglish
2023 RANGE ROVER SPORT

India’s first 2023 Range Rover Sport delivered to Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas: Check PICS

Actor Tovino Thomas takes the delivery of the country's first 2023 Range Rover Sport in Santorini Black paint scheme.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 2023 Range Rover Sport is priced from Rs 1.64 Crore, ex-showroom
  • Range Rover Sport gets 2 engine options - 3.0L petrol and 3.0L diesel
  • Actor Tovino Thomas has bought the car with Dynamic package

India’s first 2023 Range Rover Sport delivered to Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas: Check PICS

Range Rover Sport is the newest from the British brand in the Indian market. Bookings for the SUV started in mid-2022, but the company has now started exercising customer deliveries. And the first one in the country goes to Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas. Images and videos uploaded on the internet reveal that actor Tvino Thmoas took the delivery of the vehicle in the Santorini Black shade. The pictures were shared by the Instagram page - eisk007. The SUV looks quite alluring in this paint scheme. The third-gen Range Rover Sport is priced from Rs 1.64 Crore and goes up to Rs 1.84 Crore, ex-showroom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eisk007 (@eisk007)

Although it isn’t confirmed which variant the actor has purchased, we do know that he has opted for the Dynamic styling package. It brings bronze accents all around the cabin. Moreover, the Range Rover Sport can be had with three wheel sizes, 21-inch, 22-inch, and 23-inch. Tovin has opted for the largest one it seems.

New Range Rover Sport Design

The exterior is detailed with finishes such as a stealth-like front grille and Digital LED lighting units, which create the Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature. Satin Burnished Copper joins Satin Grey alloy wheel finishes for the bonnet louvres and side ingots, while the front grille and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas. The interiors include tactile, and lightweight Ultrafabric premium textiles finished in new Duo Tone colourways. Alternatives include Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options.

New Range Rover Sport Features

The new Range Rover Sport are 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro is available to create and maintain the driving environment. It combines PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens.

Powerful Meridian audio options are available. It presents an enveloping sound experience using 29 speakers, a new subwoofer and up to 1 430 W of amplifier power, including four headrest speakers. New Range Rover features Deployable Door Handles with Proximity Sensing, Soft Door Close, and Approach Unlock, preserving the exterior's clean lines.

