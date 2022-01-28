This multi-million ultra-rare Lamborghini supercar is hard to recognizable after a fire

There is nothing more frightening than a car fire, so it must have been especially intense in this case, not just for the occupants but also for anyone near the vehicle. There is no way that even the most experienced supercar spotter will be able to solve the mystery behind this poor vehicle because you see the remains of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster.

In our knowledge, no one was injured in this fire. According to reports, this supercar is a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, which had a production run of just 63 cars. Also included in the post are images of the car before the fire broke out, as well as an image of the entire car fully engulfed in flames.

The incident occurred south of Mexico City, between Cuernavaca and Chilpancingo, on the Cuernavaca-Acapulco highway. News agency 24 Morelos reports that the car caught fire and burned on the Mezcala Solidaridad suspension bridge, atop the highway. The incident was not reported to have injured anyone in the tweet by the news agency.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ63 is powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine making 759 hp of power and 719 Nm of torque. This powerful V12 is mated to a 7-speed ISR transmission, helping this supercar to achieve 350 km/h of top speed.

