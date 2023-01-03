Indian man converts humble Honda City to RARE Porsche 356 Speedster at home: Watch Video

Porsche is well-known for its well-handling sports cars sold all over the world. The legacy of these sports cars starts with Porsche 356, the first production from the auto manufacturer. It is also one of the oldest Porsches in the world and is equally rare to come across. And finding one such car in India is like finding a needle in a haystack or rather impossible. However, these factors didn't become a roadblock for an Indian car enthusiast from Goa, who built his Porsche 356 Speedster from the ground up at home.

The video of this car was shared on YouTube by a channel called Talking cars. The video shows the presenter of the channel talking to the owner of the car, a.k.a the_rusty_cashew. Before building the car, the owner of the car claims to have done tons of research and time to build the perfect replica of the car. Interestingly, the entire model has been assembled at home.

In the video, the owner of the Porsche replica started by working the frame of the car. However, everything could not be exactly copied. The original Porsche 356 Speedster had a rear engine. However, this replica has a front-mounted engine borrowed from a Honda City type 2 automatic sedan. To hold the engine in place, the maker has used a cage around it. Moving further, the mechanics of the car are also custom-built. For instance, the suspension of the car was built by the name.

Now coming to the body, the maker started designing the body by finding a 3D image of the original car. After this, we worked for 4 years to fine-tune the exterior to make it look exactly like the Porsche 356 Speedster. He used software to produce a number of 3D models. He produced a sketch of the car's body using 3D models. During the car-development process, automakers frequently make a buck. They may make intricate drawings and shapes for an automobile with the aid of the buck. When the buck was prepared, he used fibreglass to build the replica's body.

The entire body is covered in fiberglass, but select panels—such as those on the seats, dashboard, and boot cover—are covered in wet carbon fibre. Though the car looks beautiful, the owner claims a lot of work remains to be done on the body and interiors of the car.