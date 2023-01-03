Ken Block, Pro Rally driver and Hoonigan founder dies in snowmobile accident

Pro Rally car driver, Youtuber, and founder of Hoonigan Ken Block, who went viral on the internet because of his driving skills, died aged 55 in a snowmobile accident, as per a statement by the Hoonigan Racing team on Instagram. The unfortunate accident reportedly occurred in Utah's Wasatch County when Block was riding on a steep slope and got into an accident with the snowmobile landing on top of him. After the incident, Block was declared because of the severe injuries sustained in the accident. It is to be noted that the Rally racer was riding in a group but was alone at the time of the accident.

"It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan shared the information via their official Instagram handle. They further added, "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. He will be incredibly missed."

Also read: BEWARE! Indian roads are most DANGEROUS during these hours; Check details

Block started his rallying career in 2005 and won the Rally America Championship's Rookie of the Year award. He participated in the World Rally Championship and took home multiple medals for rallycross at the X Games. The American created the Gymkhana film series, in which he drove over perilous roads and obstacle courses, as well as the athletic apparel firm DC Shoes. On YouTube, the series received millions of views.

Ken Block became an internet sensation after his video of him drifting, and performing stunts went viral on the internet. The video acquired over a billion views. The fame continued later, and Block's Hoonigan became the most popular channel in motorsports history. Furthermore, its Instagram handle of Hoonigan boasts a massive following of 4.4 million. Block himself has over 7.6 million followers on the social media platform.