Mercedes-Benz India has brought in the second AMG GT Black Series supercar for one of its customers Dinesh Thakkar. The new Mercedes-AMG GT Black series, now owned by Thakkar, is worth Rs 5.5 crore (ex-showroom) and is the second of its kind in India and the first in Mumbai. It is to be noted that Dinesh Thakkar is not the first-time owner of an exclusive supercar. His garage comprises models like Lamborghini Urus, Porsche 911, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and multiple other cars.

The AMG GT Black Series supercar is only available in the country as a CBU model, and the company has previously stated that only two units have been reserved for India, both of which are already sold out, making the AMG GT Black Series a very rare entity to own. The first car was previously delivered to a customer in Karnataka.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series stands out from other Mercedes-Benz models because of its massive front apron, carbon fibre front diffuser, and additional manually adjustable front splitter for usage on racetracks. The AMG GT has a redesigned carbon fibre bonnet with two sizable air vents and prominent carbon fibre surfaces.

Also read - Upcoming Maruti Suzuki YTB SUV rendered, looks amazing with a coupe-ish roofline

The V8 engine in the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series produces 537 kW (730 horsepower) at 6700–6900 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 800 Nm between 2000–6000 rpm. With a top speed of 325 km/h, the V8 engine propelled the supercar from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds. The seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS are two track-oriented supercars that compete with the GT Black Series in the Indian market. It is to be noted that both the aforementioned rivals have their siblings in Dinesh Thakkar’s garage.