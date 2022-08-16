Maruti Suzuki is readying a slew of products for the Indian market. Also, the country’s largest carmaker is preparing a coupe-SUV for the Indian audience, which will be based on the Baleno. Well, the spy shots of the SUV’s test mules have been seen on the Indian roads, and they have certainly raised the excitement for this upcoming SUV. Since the buzz for this SUV is high, digital artist - Shoeb R. Kalania, has created a rendering of the upcoming SUV of the Maruti Suzuki. It is internally codenamed YTB. The Baleno-based SUV is expected to launch in the Indian market by this year itself.

For the design, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YTB will don a familiar silhouette, which will be inspired by the Baleno itself. A similar DLO will be seen. However, it will sport a pair of chunky roof rails on the top. Furthermore, typical SUV bits like the side cladding and scuff plates will also be a part of the design. Although it will be slightly lower than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in terms of overall height, there will be decent ground clearance to take on bad roads and tall speed breakers.

Unlike the Baleno, the YTB Coupe SUV will get a more rugged-looking front face with a large hexagonal grille, complimented by a pair of sleek LED DRLs. The headlamp setup will follow the vertically-split setup. Around the rear, the slim tail lamps could make their way for a cohesive approach.

The interior of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki YTB is expected to follow a similar suite as the Baleno, with a few cosmetic changes for an enhanced ambience. The feature list is likely to be carried over from the Baleno itself. It will comprise a HUD, touchscreen infotainment with 360-degree parking camera, multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, mild-hybrid technology, auto-start-stop function, Arkamys sound system and more.

Under the hood, expect the 1.5L K-Series motor with dual-jet setup and mild-hybrid tech in a similar fashion as the Brezza. It will put out a peak power output of 103 bhp and 137 Nm of max torque. There will be two transmission options on offer - 5-speed MT and 6-speed MT.