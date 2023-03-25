Influencer Sister Duo Chinki-Minki Buy Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV Worth Over Rs 87 Lakh

Popular short-form video duo and actors Surabhi and Samriddhi have bought a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 SUV priced around Rs 87 lakh. The twins are popular social media influencers with up to 11 million on Instagram. The popularity of the twins is growing because of their short-form videos. Their fame is further aided by TV shows featuring the twins like Naagin and Hero Gayab Mode On. Furthermore, they have also appeared in the popular Kapil Sharma Show.

Chinki Minki shared the video of them posing with their brand-new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 on Instagram. In the video, the sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi can be seen taking the covers off of their brand new. Later in the video, they can be seen dancing and celebrating their new car. Sharing the news they called the coupe their "dream car." The Instagram post with the video said, "AMG IN THE HOUSE BABYY..GOT OUR DREAM CAR Writing this with happy tears, Still can’t believe!! We literally got goosebumps, it’s all because of you guysLots of love and kisses..Can we now say..WE GOT AN AMG !!"

Chinki Minki seems to have bought the Brilliant Blue colour of the coupe. Besides the blue colour, the car is also available in Polar White, Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Designo Hyacinth Red, and Designo Selenite Grey Magno.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 owned by Chinki Minki comes loaded with a wide variety of luxurious features. It comes with amenities like an AMG performance steering wheel in black nappa leather, electronic front seats with memory function and lumbar support, drive modes, Mercedes Me Connect, 64-colored ambient lighting, premium Burmester Surround Sound System, heated front seats, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument, and more.

The heavy weight of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 is moved by the power generated by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine churning out 390 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels using a 9-speed 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT automatic gearbox. All of this is combined to propel the car from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 second with a top speed of 250 kmph.