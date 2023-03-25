Mahindra Bolero Pickup Truck Dangerously Carrying Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Caught On Camera: Watch Video

The Internet is full of bizarre incidents on Indian roads. In one such incident, a Mahindra Bolero Pickup truck was seen carrying a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is to be mentioned that the Bolero pickup truck is one of the popular models in the commercial vehicle segment. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most popular MPVs in the Indian market. The video with both these vehicles in a single frame in a rather awkward position has got the internet's attention and is going viral

The video was uploaded on Instagram by rajpam14 and displays a scene from an Indian highway. The video was recorded by one of the bikers passing by the pickup on the highway. The video starts by showing a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the back of the Mahindra Bolero Pickup truck. Furthermore, the long MPV can be seen hanging out of the cargo bed of the car.

It is to be noted that the owner of both vehicles ignored road safety rules endangering their and the security of others passing on the road. Furthermore, it is possible the weight of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is beyond the carrying capacity of the pickup truck. In addition, there is a high chance that the cars will fall from the back of the truck.

In a similar incident, a video went viral on the internet showing a Tata Ace carrying an Elephant. The video of the animal being carried and transported by the small commercial vehicle was captured by a person driving in his car and was uploaded on Instagram. It is to be noted that such irresponsible acts of overloading vehicles have become a common sight on Indian roads. There have been multiple instances showing heavy commercial vehicles loaded beyond their capacity.