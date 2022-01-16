Royal Enfield Bullet with a cast-iron engine converted into a Bobber; Full story here

In India, Royal Enfield motorcycles are being used in many projects as a result of their relatively heritage, fan following, simple architecture and ability to be easily repaired. In the overseas market as well, this trend is gaining momentum.

In our latest feature, we present a beautiful bobber made from a modified Royal Enfield motorcycle. Bulleteer Customs designed and built this bike, which features numerous design changes. At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlight, tiny front fender and large turn indicators.

In addition to custom logos, the fuel tank has golden pinstripes. In the back, a single seat was custom-made from tan leather with diamond patterns. Custom logos are also featured on the air box and side boxes. A swingarm-mounted rear fender has been added to the motorcycle's frame at the tail section.

Read also: Ola S1 electric scooter production stopped, forced to upgrade to S1 Pro alleges customers

A custom paint job is also applied to the motorcycle, featuring shades of emerald green, dark green, and black. A black paint job has been applied to the engine cylinder, while the engine case, gearbox case, etc., are all polished in shiny chrome. It is powered by a cast-iron engine as it an old Royal Enfield model.

However, many Royal Enfield riders still believe that the older, less-technical models are the best. There were both 350cc and 500cc cast-iron Bullets, both of which were hard to maintain and operate, but they produced a thumping sound that appealed to enthusiasts.

Live TV

#mute