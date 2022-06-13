हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Auto

ITBP creates test track to train drivers on slippery roads in difficult terrains - Watch Video

As an initiative to train the drivers of the Force, the Transport Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police, created a marshy road driving track to negotiate slippery roads, reports ANI. 

ITBP creates test track to train drivers on slippery roads in difficult terrains - Watch Video
Image Source: Twitter

Driving during the monsoon season is a task altogether. Slippery roads lead to low traction which can give drivers a tough time while driving. Hence, as an initiative to train the drivers of the Force, the Transport Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chandigarh created a marshy road driving track for them to negotiate slippery roads in difficult terrains in the high-altitude mountain slopes.

ITBP trains its drivers and motor mechanics to deal with certain mountain driving and maintenance drills and procedures as it requires special care for vehicles to maintain them roadworthy in mountainous terrain and sub-zero temperatures. ITBP faces landslide zones, 'Kacha' road en route to Border Out Posts (BOPs) where vehicles at times get stuck in such marshy track due to excessive rainfall. 

"The ITBP will be expanding this training area with a multi-driving training track soon with Cross country, speed breakers, zig-zag, steep slope gradient, and ditch track. This will provide a realistic training environment to ITBP motor transport personnel," said the ITBP. 

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. At present, the ITBP primarily guards 3,488 km long India-China borders ranging from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the force also has important roles in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh. 

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder images leaked, to rival Hyundai Creta in India: Check pics

Most of the ITBP`s Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft where temperatures drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters. ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force of the Nation which trains its personnel in various disciplines including mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force. 

ITBP also conducts relief and rescue operations as ‘First Responders’ for natural calamities in the Himalayan region. The Force has a glorious history over the past six decades in which the jawans of the ITBP have made many sacrifices in the line of duty and the service of the nation. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Autoslippery roadsdriversdriving track
Next
Story

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder images leaked, to rival Hyundai Creta in India: Check pics

Must Watch

PT3M39S

National Herald Case Updates: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Tughlaq Road police station to meet activists