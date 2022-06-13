Driving during the monsoon season is a task altogether. Slippery roads lead to low traction which can give drivers a tough time while driving. Hence, as an initiative to train the drivers of the Force, the Transport Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chandigarh created a marshy road driving track for them to negotiate slippery roads in difficult terrains in the high-altitude mountain slopes.

ITBP trains its drivers and motor mechanics to deal with certain mountain driving and maintenance drills and procedures as it requires special care for vehicles to maintain them roadworthy in mountainous terrain and sub-zero temperatures. ITBP faces landslide zones, 'Kacha' road en route to Border Out Posts (BOPs) where vehicles at times get stuck in such marshy track due to excessive rainfall.

For the first time, the Transport Battalion, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chandigarh created it's own Marshy road driving track for drivers of the Force to train them to negotiate slippery roads in difficult terrains in the #Himalayas. pic.twitter.com/lFqrF1QAka — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 13, 2022

"The ITBP will be expanding this training area with a multi-driving training track soon with Cross country, speed breakers, zig-zag, steep slope gradient, and ditch track. This will provide a realistic training environment to ITBP motor transport personnel," said the ITBP.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. At present, the ITBP primarily guards 3,488 km long India-China borders ranging from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the force also has important roles in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Most of the ITBP`s Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft where temperatures drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters. ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force of the Nation which trains its personnel in various disciplines including mountaineering and skiing apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force.

ITBP also conducts relief and rescue operations as ‘First Responders’ for natural calamities in the Himalayan region. The Force has a glorious history over the past six decades in which the jawans of the ITBP have made many sacrifices in the line of duty and the service of the nation.

