Jaguar Land Rover To Produce Iconic Range Rover SUVs In India: Details

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to produce its flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in India, leveraging its existing facility in Pune. This marks the first time these luxury SUVs will be manufactured outside the UK, underscoring India's growing importance as a key market for the brand.

To meet the increasing demand, JLR's decision to start local production in India aims to cater specifically to the domestic market. While the Pune facility will handle the production of these models for Indian customers, the historic Solihull plant in the UK will continue to serve as the production hub for global exports, including the upcoming electric Range Rover model and high-performance "SV" variants.

Market Significance

This strategic shift follows a remarkable 160% surge in Range Rover retail sales in India for the current fiscal year. "Across the globe, we're seeing the highest levels of client demand for Range Rover in our 53-year history," said Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover. "India is a very important part of this success story."

Reduced Wait Times and Enhanced Affordability

Local production is expected to significantly reduce wait times for Indian customers, who have shown a strong appetite for the luxurious SUVs. "Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country," explained Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR. The Made-in-India Range Rovers are also expected to be more affordable. The current Range Rover family in India includes:

- New Range Rover, starting at Rs 236 Lakh

- Range Rover Sport, starting at Rs 140 Lakh

- New Range Rover Velar, starting at Rs 87.90 Lakh

- Range Rover Evoque, starting at Rs 67.90 Lakh

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.