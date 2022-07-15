Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, famous for his high-energy acting skills and for also being one of the highest-paid actors, recently added a brand new Mercedes Maybach to his garage, which had a price of more than Rs 2.48 crore. But it seems like the actor wants to have a bit more room in his 'carhouse' by selling his Jaguar XJ L. The luxury car owned by the Bollywood star has been spotted on a Facebook list for pre-owned cars. Making it even more interesting is the asking price, which is on par with the price of what a regular car might cost you.

Based on the details provided on the social media platform, Ranveer Singh's Jaguar XJ L 3.0 Automatic Diesel variant has already clocked 6,00,000 kilometres on its odometer. Moreover, the luxury car has features like a panoramic sunroof with a dual set of keys available for potential buyers. Based on the Facebook post, the car is in good condition and requires no additional work and has an asking price of Rs 23.98 lakh. It is to be noted that the luxury sedan is registered in Ravi Kumar's name.

To add a bit of detail, the ongoing version of the Jaguar XJ L currently has six automatic-transmission options available. Options for diesel and petrol are included (1999 to 5000 cc). You can receive 225–470 bhp of power and 340–700 Nm of torque, depending on the model. The cost of the Jaguar XJ L ranges from Rs 99.56 Lakh to Rs 1.97 Crore. It faces off against vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 L, and BMW 7 Series.

Moreover, the asking price of Rs 23.98 lakh for Ranveer Singh's luxury car, like Jaguar, seems to be an offer that one needs to be grabbed. In addition, there might be collectors who will be up for the grab in a blink of an eye. To add a perspective, most new compact SUVs in the Indian market like Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and others have a price tag slightly lower than luxury car.