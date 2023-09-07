Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched In India At Rs 2.25 Lakh: Design, Features, Specs, Price

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the all-new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. It joins the ‘Factory Custom’ line-up taking the top of the Bobber range and represents the brand’s dedication to offering riders a synthesis of timeless design, advanced performance, and unparalleled comfort. The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is available now, starting at Rs 2,25,187 ex-showroom Delhi. Earlier, the brand has introduced other models as a part of its Factory Custom range - Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa Perak and more.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror: Design

The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror boasts an iconic presence, with its chrome tank and premium Diamond cut alloy wheels. The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror brings alive the theme of ‘Oneness’. The Bobber also gets the typical styling, which comes with an adjustable single-piece seat.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror: Performance

Performance enhancements include an advanced throttle body measuring 38mm, up from the prior 33mm. Riders will also appreciate the refined engine idling with an idling RPM lowered to 1350 from the former 1500. It further gets an updated fuel map, redesigned gear and engine covers, and tubeless diamond-cut alloy wheels. Lastly, the rear monoshock has been redesigned. With its 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, riders can expect a potent 29.9PS and 32.7Nm. This power is harnessed with a 6-speed transmission, enhanced with an Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother shifts and a lighter clutch action.

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror: Colors

For those keen on personalising their ride, the Jawa 42 Bobber is available in a variety of captivating colours, including Jasper Red Dual Tone, Moonstone White, Mystic Copper and, of course, Black Mirror.