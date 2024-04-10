Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has recently unveiled exciting updates to its bobber range for 2024, including the Perak and 42 Bobber models. These updates include new colour options, alloy wheels, and ergonomic enhancements. Read here to know more about the recent updates.

2024 Jawa Perak Updates

The 2024 Jawa Perak has received a sleek new stealth matte black and grey dual-tone paint scheme. This new colourway is complemented by beautifully crafted brass tank badging and a fuel filler cap, adding to its authentic old-school appeal. Riders will also appreciate the addition of a classic-styled quilted tan seat, enhancing comfort during long rides.

In addition to the cosmetic updates, the 2024 Perak now boasts revised ergonomics with forward-set foot pegs positioned 155mm forwards. This adjustment aims to provide a more laid-back riding posture, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable riding experience. The Perak also features a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock, promising a plush and comfortable ride quality on various road surfaces.

2024 Jawa 42 Bobber Enhancements

The 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber has been refreshed with premium diamond-cut alloy wheels, available in two colour options: Mystic Copper and Jasper Red dual-tone variants. This motorcycle also features LED lighting, digital instrumentation, USB charging, an adjustable seat, and multiple luggage options.

Engine Specifications

Both the Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber are powered by the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. However, the engine tuning differs between the two models. The Perak produces 29.5 bhp at 7500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 5500 rpm, while the 42 Bobber delivers 30.2 bhp and a torque of 32.74 Nm. These variations are attributed to differences in throttle body size and exhaust port configuration.