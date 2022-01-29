Jeep Compass based 7-seater SUV testing mule spotted near Arctic Circle

Recently, the spy shots of a seven-seater Jeep Compass testing mule have come to light. The photos were shot near the Arctic circle. The spotted mule was well covered with camouflage to avoid revealing the looks of the car.

The car has been in the testing phase for quite some time. These new spy shots have come up after almost a year from the last spy shots. Since then, there have been many changes in the circumstances.

A few days ago, we saw a recent development from Jeep in the form of the revelation of the upcoming 2022 Jeep Commander for the Brazilian Market. We are talking about the Jeep Commander as the design of the car matches the test mule. For instance, the overall shape, bottom bumper and taillight graphics seem similar.

Speculations are the 7-seater Jeep is named Commander in Brazil and will be launched in India as Jeep Meridian. The model codenamed H6 has been spotted testing in India and is expected to be launched sometime in the near future.

Expectations are the powertrain will be similar to that of Jeep Commander, i.e. 1.3-litre TurboFlex charged T270 engine churning out 182 hp and 270 Nm of peak torque working with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It also has the option of a 2.0-litre TD380 turbo-diesel which produces 168 hp and 380 Nm combined with a 9-speed gearbox. However, the changes in the powertrain are possible for the upcoming car.

