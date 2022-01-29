हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda

Honda opens BigWing premium bike showroom in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

Honda has opened up its premium bike showroom, BigWing in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh; this is meant to facilitate the buyers to get premium bikes easily.

Honda opens BigWing premium bike showroom in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

Honda has opened up a new showroom in its premium bike segment Honda BigWing in Kangra Himachal Pradesh. This is supposed to promote the sales of Honda's Premium bikes in Himanchal Pradesh by making them readily available for the locals.

Noteworthy that now one can experience the differentiated Silver Wings Experience at more than 80 operational touchpoints across India.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Kangra, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of sale Honda Motorcycle, said, “ Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Kangra. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Kangra and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Read also: Tata Safari select variants now get ventilated seats, first in segment

The BigWingTopline is Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres. While the marquee Honda BigWingTopline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Beginning January, bookings for the recently launched CB300R have also started across all India's BigWing&BigWingTopline dealerships.

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Ensuring the safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings an Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

