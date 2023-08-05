Jeep Compass, Meridian Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 3.14 Lakh: Details Here

Jeep India, one of the major American brands selling SUVs in India has increased the prices of the Compass and Meridian SUVs in the Indian market. With this hike, both SUVs will be dearer for consumers. Specifically, Jeep Compass sees an increase of up to Rs 43,000, at the same time, Meridian will see a hike of up to Rs 3.14 lakh. The increase in the prices of cars is different depending on the variants.

After the price hike, the Jeep Compass starts at Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 32.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. Currently, the car is offered in three trim levels, namely: Sport, Limited, and Model-S. Among these, the Limited and the Model-S trims get 4x2 and 4x4 options.

Also read: Mahindra Thar.e EV Concept SUV To Make Global Debut On August 15



Talking about the Jeep Meridian, now the SUV starts at Rs 33.83 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of Rs 43,000 and goes up to Rs 38.61 lakh (ex-showroom) post-hike of Rs 51,000. Similar to the compass, Meridian also gets three variants, namely Limited, Limited Plus, and Upland Edition. It is to be noted that, among these Meridian Upland Edition is now priced at Rs 36.55 (ex-showroom) and gets the maximum hike of Rs 3.14 lakh.

Coming to specs, Jeep Compass and Meridian, both the SUVs share the 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine which produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine works with a 6-speed manual and also gets an option of a 9-speed automatic.

The Jeep Meridian 4x2 is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic transmission. The 4x4 variant, on the other hand, only comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission. With the power available the SUV has a top speed of 198 kilometers per hour and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 10.8 seconds.