Mahindra Thar.e EV Concept SUV To Make Global Debut On August 15

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced plans to electrify their budget off-roader SUV, Mahindra Thar. The new electric vehicle has been christened Mahindra Thar. e and is set to make its global debut on August 16 in Cape Toon, South Africa. Furthermore, the Indian automaker will also showcase a new pick-up truck concept as well as a new global tractor platform. It is to be noted that this is the first time the company has hinted toward the electrification of the popular lifestyle SUV.

Based on the teaser, the Mahindra Thar EV or the Mahindra Thar.e will be a big departure from the ICE version of the lifestyle SUV in terms of design. The new electric features an extremely modern design while sticking to its roots. Specifically, the teaser shows round LED headlamps, vertical tail lamps, and the new branding.

Also read: MG Comet EV Gamer Edition Launched In India At Rs 8.65 Lakh, Designed By Indian Gamer 'MORTAL'

The Thar.e will be another extension of the Indian automaker's commitment to electrification along with the other concepts showcased under XUV.e and BE. brands. However, the company refrained from revealing any specifications of the new electric vehicle.

A legend reborn, with an electric vision. Welcome to the future.



Cape Town, South Africa

15th August, 2023#Futurescape #GoGlobal pic.twitter.com/2ixVvmbOL9 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 5, 2023

The new electric SUV is expected to employ the INGLO skateboard platform. Furthermore, chances are that Thar.e will retain the off-road capabilities of its ICE-powered predecessor. Considering the company's record, Mahindra Thar.e might get a 60 kWh battery pack working with a dual-motor setup.

The Mahindra Thar is currently sold with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 128 horsepower with the option of a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine producing 150 hp. A smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine with 117 horsepower is also available with the RWD layout. The SUV has a starting price of Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.