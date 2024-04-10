Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched At Rs 25.39 Lakh; Check Design, Features And Other Details

Jeep India has recently introduced the limited-edition Compass Night Eagle in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 25.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Night Eagle edition builds upon the success of the Compass lineup and it offers a distinctive all-black color scheme. Read here to more about this vehicle.

Design Elements

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle features a black dual-tone roof which comes as standard. The vehicle is available in three exterior color options: Black, White, and Red, giving customers a choice to match their preferences. The gloss-black finish extends to various exterior elements, including the grille, grille rings, Daylight Openings (DLO), and black roof rails. Complementing these design elements are 18-inch alloy wheels that add a touch of sophistication to the overall look.

Features

The Night Eagle edition comes with a Dashcam/Rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights, and an air purifier, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for occupants.

In addition to its stylish exterior and interior features, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle offers a range of tech and convenience features. These include a panoramic sunroof, connectivity features such as wireless charging, and a suite of driver-assist technologies for enhanced safety and convenience on the road.

Powertrain Options

Buyers of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle have the option to choose between two powertrain configurations. The first is a 2.0-litre MultiJet Turbo Diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, delivering a balance of performance and efficiency. Alternatively, customers can opt for a 9-speed automatic transmission for a seamless driving experience.

Booking Details

Interested customers can now book the 2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle at Jeep dealerships across India or through the official Jeep India website.