Jeep December Discounts: Compass, Grand Cherokee Get Huge Benefits Of Up To Rs 11.85 Lakh

December is a month of holidays, Christmas, cold, and lastly, discounts. The companies embark on a spree to clock more numbers before they close their sales books. In the act, huge discounts are what they offer to lure more consumers and sell more of their products. Jeep’s Indian subsidiary is also following the rule, and it is currently extending discounts of up to Rs 11.85 lakhs. The deals and benefits offered across the line-up vary for different models. So, if you are keen on getting one home, take a read to figure out how much you can save on Jeep models, namely Compass, Meridian, Wrangler Rubicon, and Grand Cherokee.

Watch Jeep Grand Cherokee Review:

Jeep Compass Discounts

The Compass is a capable SUV and feels premium on the inside. Jeep is currently offering it at a starting price of Rs 20.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The automaker is also offering discounts of up to Rs 1.65 lakh.

Jeep Meridian Discounts

The 7-seater SUV of the carmaker carries a starting price of Rs 33.40 lakh, ex-showroom. The company is extending benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh on the Meridian. Powering the Meridian is the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel as the Compass.

Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler is Jeep’s poster boy and everyone wants to have one in their garage, more specifically the Rubicon variant. Prices for the Wrangler currently start from Rs 62.65 lakh. Officially, Jeep is not offering discounts on the Wrangler, but dealer-level benefits can certainly be availed.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Up to Rs 11.85 lakh can be saved on the Grand Cherokee. It boasts a starting price of Rs 80.50 lakh, ex-showroom. No doubt, it is one of the most capable mid-size luxury SUVs that can give its rivals a run for their money.