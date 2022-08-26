Jeep Jeepster compact SUV spy shots leaked; Here’s what we know so far

Jeep is working on a new project in the form of a small SUV dubbed Jeepster, with the plans of launching the SUV in late 2023 or early 2024. The new SUV has been spotted testing multiple times revealing new details about its looks. Expectations are that the new SUV from the manufacturer will be available in multiple powertrain options with a plush interior and a powerful stance imitating the previous models of the company. Based on the sightings, here are the details we know so far about the Jeep Jeepster.

In all of the spy images, the Jeep Jeepster is covered in heavy camouflage but still reveals quite a few details of the design. For instance, the compact SUV gets a confident look with a boxy design. The high ground clearance gives it an attractive look complemented by the front LED lights and a grill. Meanwhile, the rear end gets a similar design with rectangular tail lamps embedded in a box-like design.

Based on the spy shots, the interiors of the car get an all-black cabin with a modern dashboard layout. In addition, it gets a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment touchscreen, and a sporty gear knob. The pictures clearly show ample storage space in the front console along with an armrest in the centre.

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV's launch timeline is HERE: Diesel Innova bids goodbye?

The SUV will also have auto-dimming IRVMs, electrically operated front seats, automatic headlights and wipers, multiple airbags, push-button start, mobile connectivity, and a cooled glovebox. This new Jeep Jeepster SUV will be built on the CMP/eCMP architecture and will have a roomy and comfortable interior.

As mentioned earlier, the Jeep Jeepster is expected to have multiple powertrains, which might include an electric version. The internal combustion engine version of the compact SUV will probably have the 1.2-litrePureTech petrol engine. The engine will be working with a manual gearbox with the option of an automatic gearbox. More details on the launch and specifications of the car are awaited.