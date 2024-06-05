Jeep Meridian X Launched at Rs 34.27 Lakh; Check New Features and Updates

Jeep has Recently introduced the special edition Meridian X at an ex-showroom price of Rs 34.27 lakh. This edition is offering various styling updates and additional equipment. Read here to know all about this SUV.

Meridian X Key Features

The Meridian X is now offering several new features:

Exterior Styling: It features a grey roof and alloy wheels with grey accents, distinguishing it from the regular Meridian.

Additional Equipment: The special edition includes side moulding, puddle lamps, programmable ambient lighting, sunshades, an air purifier, premium carpet mats, an optional rear-seat entertainment package, and a dashcam.

Priced at Rs 34.27 lakh, the Meridian X is Rs 50,000 more expensive than the entry-level Limited (O) variant.

Engine Options

The Meridian X is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic. However, it is not clear yet if both gearbox options will be available for the Meridian X and whether it will offer front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations.

Upcoming Jeep Meridian Facelift

In addition to the launch of the Meridian X, Jeep is also gearing up for a mid-life update for the Meridian. The updated SUV has been spotted testing several times. It features subtle styling tweaks such as updated bumpers and a revised grille. The most significant addition to the facelifted Meridian will be an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. Upon its launch, the updated Meridian will be competing with the Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and Toyota Fortuner.