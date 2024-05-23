Jeep Unveils Avenger 4xe With Hybrid Powertrain; Check Features, Performance And Other Details

Jeep has introduced a new rugged, off-road variant of its smallest SUV, the Avenger. The Jeep Avenger 4xe, now the flagship of the Avenger lineup, features an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain. This new model joins the existing petrol and electric versions of the Avenger. Read here to know more about this variant.

Powertrain and Performance

The Jeep Avenger 4xe is powered by a combination of a 136hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and two 29hp electric motors, each positioned on an axle. This setup is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 48V hybrid system is designed to enhance traction and torque, significantly improving the SUV’s off-road capabilities. The Avenger 4xe can accelerate from 0 to 100kph in 9.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 194kph.

The smart all-wheel-drive system distributes power to all four wheels at speeds below 30kph, switches to the rear axle as needed between 30kph and 90kph, and operates in two-wheel drive at higher speeds to optimize fuel efficiency. The on-demand torque distribution in all-wheel-drive mode splits power 50:50 between the front and rear axles. Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system includes Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Sport modes, which adjust power distribution and stability control accordingly.

A notable feature of the powertrain is the 22.7:1 reducer on the rear axle, enabling the delivery of up to 1,900Nm of wheel torque. Jeep claims this allows the Avenger 4xe to handle gravel slopes with a 40 percent gradient and climb a 20 percent gradient slope even when the front has no grip.

Off-Road Capability

The Avenger 4xe has a ground clearance of 210mm, which is 10mm higher than the standard Avenger, allowing it to ford water depths up to 400mm. The SUV also features a multi-link rear suspension for better articulation on rough terrains. It boasts 22-degree approach, 21-degree breakover, and 35-degree departure angles, enhancing its off-road performance.

Features

The Avenger 4xe includes several design modifications for improved functionality and durability. The fog lights are positioned higher for better visibility, and the SUV is equipped with roof rails and a rear tow hook. The front and rear bumpers are crafted from mould-in-colour material with an anti-scratch finish, and additional cladding has been added to the front bumper for extra protection.

A new optional bonnet sticker helps reduce glare when driving in sunny conditions. The Avenger 4xe comes standard with mud and snow tires, with optional All Terrain 3PMSF tires available. Both tire options are mounted on black alloy wheels.

Inside, the Avenger 4xe features new seats made from fully washable materials and increased use of durable materials to enhance cabin longevity.