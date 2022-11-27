Jeep Wrangler-based 6x6 pickup truck snapped in India, has massive road presence

Jeep India has recently launched Jeep Grand Cherokee in India, and besides the SUV, the brand also sells other models like Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler in India. While it is easy to spot any of these SUVs in India, but out of the ordinary, a Wrangler-based Jeep Gladiator pickup truck was recently spotted in India by Cardekho. The massive 6x6 truck is otherwise named 'Apocalypse Doomsday.' The truck is an extremely capable off-roader custom-built by USA-based SoFlo Customs.

Taking a closer look, it is easy to tell that even with a Jeep Wrangler's body, the truck has a very distinctive look because of its body panels. The body panels, along with the matt black body paint, give the truck an ominous look well suited for the 'Apocalypse Doomsday' name. Adding to it, the truck has a bumper resembling a skull, with the headlights and grill as a highlight in the front end of the car. It also gets auxiliary lights above the windshield, which is functionally important.

The Jeep Gladiator truck includes a four-foot bed in the back, steel bumpers, and a tow hitch capable of pulling up to 5.4 tonnes. It is elevated, with a fully equipped suspension and enormous 40-inch off-road tyres. The Apocalypse Doomsday is obviously a hefty truck and nothing like the off-roading lifestyle pickup on which it is based.

The rugged exteriors of the Apocalypse Doomsday are a cover for the plush interiors of the 6x6 truck. The cabin has features like a start/stop button, a touchscreen panel, a premium audio system, and many other such features.

The powertrain of the Apocalypse Doomsday is as impressive as the exteriors of the pickup truck. The 6x6 is offered with three engine options by SoFlo customs, namely 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, Hemi V8, and 6.2-litre Hellcat V8 petrol engine. The V6 gives out 260 Ps of power and 600 Nm of peak torque, while the Hemi V8 produces 505 PS, whereas the Hellcat V8 is the most powerful option with 750 PS power.