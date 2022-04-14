Justin Bieber and Vespa collaborates for a special edition scooter, check pics

Vespa, the luxury two-wheeler brand of Piaggio, has collaborated with Justin Bieber on a project. Justin Bieber-designed Vespa Sprint boasts an all-white body, which is complemented by a white helmet and other white accoutrements. Vespa has previously collaborated with luxury brands such as Christian Dior and Giorgio Armani to launch some special edition scooters.

The special edition Justin Bieber X Vespa will be available with 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc engines, all of which have been completely redesigned to comply with the most modern environmental requirements, and rides on white coloured 12-inch rims.

Everything on the Justin Bieber-designed Vespa including saddle, grip, and emblem, is painted in a bright white colour. Each scooter is equipped with a carrying bag as well as a pair of gloves.

The Justin Biebed X Vespa come equipped with a modern full-colour multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions. Being a special edition scooter, the Justin Bieber X Vespa comes with special accessories like a white helmet, gloves and bags.

Bookings for this special edition scooter will begin on 18th April. Vespa has not yet disclosed its price but it is expected to be announced soon. Vespa has not yet said whether or not this limited edition scooter would be available in India.

