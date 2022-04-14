Madhya Pradesh to host first-ever ‘MP Auto Show 2022’ from April 28

To encourage and support the automotive industry leaders, the government of Madhya Pradesh has planned to organize the first-ever ‘Madhya Pradesh Auto Show 2022’ from April 28 to April 30, 2022, at Super Corridor Square near Indore Airport & National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will inaugurate the show, following which he will engage with industry leaders in a session focused on ‘Automobile industry driving India’s economic growth.’

“Madhya Pradesh is all set to play a pivotal role in the economic development of 21st century India. Progressive policies, a business-friendly environment, and a proactive government is moving the state on a fast growth trajectory. I urge the investor community to be a part of this fascinating story,” Chouhan said.

The first-ever edition of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Auto Show’ will have exhibits showcasing the newest technologies, product launches, convergence of world-class technologies, and auto engineering brilliance under one roof. The show will have seminars led by industry leaders on four topics: Auto industry – Driving India’s Economic Growth, Green Mobility – Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Future, Emerging Technologies – Reshaping the Future of Mobility and Resilience and Growth of Auto MSMEs & Start-ups in Post-Covid Era.

These sessions will explore and present perspectives on global and domestic trends impacting the growth of the auto industry. There will be two rounds of B2B & B2G meetings and about 10 Buyer-Seller meetings to explore collaborative opportunities to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the Auto and Ancillary sector in Madhya Pradesh.

To engage the potential buyers and investors, the state government has also prepared a host of activities like a superbike and vintage car rally at Pithampur’s NATRAX. The Auto Expo is expected to host over 2,000 guests from different parts of the country and is being organized by the state government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry.

