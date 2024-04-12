Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut Gets Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Worth Rs 3 Crore

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 features a robust 4-litre V8 petrol engine coupled with a 48V starter-generator system.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 05:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has recently added the opulent Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic to her car collection. This luxurious SUV is priced at Rs 2.96 crore, marks her second Maybach vehicle. Read here to know more about this luxury vehicle.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 features a robust 4-litre V8 petrol engine coupled with a 48V starter-generator system. This luxury vehicle comes with an impressive output of 550 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, complemented by an additional 22 bhp and 250 Nm from the 48-volt system. According to Mercedes Benz,  It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 250 kmph.

Kangana Ranaut's  Luxury Car Collection

Kangana Ranaut reportedly owns several luxury cars, including the Mercedes-Maybach S680 and BMW 7-Series 730LD. The Mercedes-Maybach S680 is priced at Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom) and features a 5980cc engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 603.46bhp power and 900Nm torque.
On the other hand, the BMW 7-Series 730LD, an older generation model, had a last recorded price of Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom). It was equipped with a 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine generating 262bhp power and 620Nm torque, coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

