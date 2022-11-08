Kartik Aryan takes his Lamborghini Urus out for a spin with Kiara Advani: Watch Video

The world knows that Kartik Aryan owns a Lamborghini Urus. After all, there are only a handful of these SUVs in the country, and Kartik Aryan is one of the most famous Indians to own one. Recently, the actor was seen taking actress Kiara Advani and his teammates for a spin in the super SUV. In the video, Kartik Aryan pushes the car a bit and splits lanes. The SUV’s sweet exhaust note can be heard in the background, as Kiara Advani asks him to slow down. The actor and actresses are on their promotional tours for “Satya Prem Ki Katha” and the duo went for a drive during the exercise in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Well, Kartik Aryan has been spotted with his prized possession in Mumbai multiple times. Also, in the comment section of this clip, netizens have noticed a cheap mobile phone holder in the Urus. However, why is the actor using that remains a question because the Urus comes with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility. shershaah

No doubt, the Lamborghini Urus is loaded to the gills, but it is the performance that it is admired for. The Urus comes with a 4.0L V8 petrol power plant that uses forced induction to whip out 641 bhp and 850 Nm of max outputs. The Italian SUV takes only 3.6 seconds for the 0-100 kmph sprint, while 200 kmph comes in 12.8 seconds from a standstill. Top speed, however, is electronically restricted at 305 kmph.

Interestingly, Kartik has another fast car in his garage - McLaren GT, which was gifted to him by producer Bhushan Kumar for Bhul Bhulaiya 2’s success. The GT sits on the lower end of McLaren’s spectrum. Priced at Rs 3.72 Crore ex-showroom, the McLaren GT has a top speed of 326 kmph, while the 0-100 kmph takes 3.1 seconds.