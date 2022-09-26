Kawasaki W175 launched in India priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, to compete TVS Ronin, RE Hunter

The Indian market has lately witnessed a host of launches in the entry-spec neo-retro motorcycle segment. Recently we saw entries from TVS and Royal Enfield, now the Japanese brand Kawasaki has launched the W175 motorcycle in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.47 lakh. However, these prices are introductory and will only be applicable for the first batch of buyers. The Kawasaki W175 will retail in two trims - Standard variant, priced at 1,47 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Special Edition variant will cost Rs. 1,49 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, the company has started accepting orders, but deliveries will begin by December this year.

The standard variant has an Ebony colour which gives a black dynamic appearance while Special Edition comes with Candy Persimmon Red as a base colour and “W” 3D emblem crowned on the fuel tank reminds you of the famous Kawasaki W1, the Pioneer of W series and the timeless beauty.

The W175 is designed as an authentic retro model for the Indian market. Powered by a 177-cc engine producing a power output of 13 PS at 7000 RPM and torque output of 13.3 Nm at 6000 RPM for a high-performance ride. A 5-speed transmission and an engine balancer. Befitting a retro model, the W175 features 17- inch spoke wheels at the front and rear.

Also read - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid LAUNCHED in India, prices start at Rs 10.45 lakh

It features a semi double-cradle frame, while the braking setup comprises a 270 mm disc on the front, along with single-channel ABS. The rear end, on the other hand, gets a drum brake setup.

Being a complete Make in India Project, the Kawasaki W175 is a step towards making Kawasaki India self-reliant. Also, the design and development process are performed by India Kawasaki Motor’s R&D technical centre, in Pune, Maharashtra.