Kawasaki W175 launched in India priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, to compete TVS Ronin, RE Hunter
The Kawasaki W175 is launched in the Indian market, and it takes on the likes of Royal Enfield Hunter 350, TVS Ronin and more.
- The Kawasaki W175 is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom
- The W175 will retail in two trim options - Standard and Special Edition
- A 177cc single-cylinder motor powers the Kawasaki W175
The Indian market has lately witnessed a host of launches in the entry-spec neo-retro motorcycle segment. Recently we saw entries from TVS and Royal Enfield, now the Japanese brand Kawasaki has launched the W175 motorcycle in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.47 lakh. However, these prices are introductory and will only be applicable for the first batch of buyers. The Kawasaki W175 will retail in two trims - Standard variant, priced at 1,47 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Special Edition variant will cost Rs. 1,49 lakh (ex-showroom). For now, the company has started accepting orders, but deliveries will begin by December this year.
The standard variant has an Ebony colour which gives a black dynamic appearance while Special Edition comes with Candy Persimmon Red as a base colour and “W” 3D emblem crowned on the fuel tank reminds you of the famous Kawasaki W1, the Pioneer of W series and the timeless beauty.
The W175 is designed as an authentic retro model for the Indian market. Powered by a 177-cc engine producing a power output of 13 PS at 7000 RPM and torque output of 13.3 Nm at 6000 RPM for a high-performance ride. A 5-speed transmission and an engine balancer. Befitting a retro model, the W175 features 17- inch spoke wheels at the front and rear.
It features a semi double-cradle frame, while the braking setup comprises a 270 mm disc on the front, along with single-channel ABS. The rear end, on the other hand, gets a drum brake setup.
Being a complete Make in India Project, the Kawasaki W175 is a step towards making Kawasaki India self-reliant. Also, the design and development process are performed by India Kawasaki Motor’s R&D technical centre, in Pune, Maharashtra.
